3 men arrested in Mandaue City drug bust

By: Norman Mendoza - Correspondent/CDN Digital | January 10,2020 - 06:57 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Police collared three suspected drug dealers with P34,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in a buy-bust operation around 3 a.m. on Friday, January 10 in Barangay Banilad.

Police Lieutenant Troy John Lalamunan, chief of Casuntingan Police Station, said they arrested Ronelio Luzon, 29, Rember Ybañez, 45 and Eduardo Rizarre, 51, during the operation.

The three suspects are residents of Barangay Tinago, Cebu City. / celr