3 men arrested in Mandaue City drug bust
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Police collared three suspected drug dealers with P34,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in a buy-bust operation around 3 a.m. on Friday, January 10 in Barangay Banilad.
Police Lieutenant Troy John Lalamunan, chief of Casuntingan Police Station, said they arrested Ronelio Luzon, 29, Rember Ybañez, 45 and Eduardo Rizarre, 51, during the operation.
The three suspects are residents of Barangay Tinago, Cebu City. / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.