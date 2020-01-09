outbrain

3 men arrested in Mandaue City drug bust

By: Norman Mendoza - Correspondent/CDN Digital | January 10,2020 - 06:57 AM

Police arrest three suspected drug dealers, with residence in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City, in a drug operation in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City around 3 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. | CDND PHOTO / Norman Mendoza

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Police collared three suspected drug dealers with P34,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in a buy-bust operation around 3 a.m. on Friday, January 10 in Barangay Banilad.

Police Lieutenant Troy John Lalamunan, chief of Casuntingan Police Station, said they arrested Ronelio Luzon, 29, Rember Ybañez, 45 and Eduardo Rizarre, 51, during the operation.

The three suspects are residents of Barangay Tinago, Cebu City. / celr

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.