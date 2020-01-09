Atsal: Makapabaskog sa lawas, makalami sa pagkaon
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kining atsal (bell pepper) dili lang basta-basta nga sahog ug maka-dugang sa kalami sa mga potahe.
Puno kini og mga vitamins and minerals nga makatabang sa atong gipamati sa lawas.
Usa na niini ang Vitamin B6 o pyridoxine.
Matud pa sa healthline.com, ang Vitamin B6 makatabang sa pagporma og red blood cells nga mao’y naghatud og oxygen sa atong lawas. Adunay pud kini fiber, folate ug iron mao nga healthy gyud ang atsal! Mao kun anemic ka, kaon og daghan ani!
Sa Carbon Public Market, P25 ang kilo sa atsal. Samtang sa Lahug Public Market, tag P30 ang kilo niini.
Unsay potahe nga mas molami kun butangan og atsal? / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.