Siloy is Watching: Backpacks, sling bags at the Basilica

CEBU City, Philippines — The rule may have deliberately said “clear bag” policy but some devotees were still able to enter the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu while carrying non-transparent bags.

This was observed during the Novena Masses on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10.

The clear bag policy is a security measure set by the Sinulog Foundation Inc., Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

The policy prohibits purse bags, camera cases, suitcases, printed pattern bags, clear backpacks, diaper bags, duffel bags, fanny packs, and tinted plastic bags.

Only clear tote bags with a size of 12 inches by 6 inches, small clutch bags not exceeding 6 inches by 5 inches, and clear storage bags up to 1 gallon capacity will be allowed inside the Basilica.

The measure was criticized by netizens.

READ: Netizens slam Basilica’s new ‘Clear Bag’ policy for Sinulog

On Monday, January 6, Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), clarified in a press conference that only backpacks and big bags are prohibited within the basilica’s vicinity throughout the Fiesta Señor celebration.

He said visitors carrying non-transparent bags will still be allowed to enter the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu during the Sinulog season.

But they wold have to prepare for longer inspection time.

READ: Visitors carrying non-transparent bags may still enter basilica but…

Jive Monterozo, 22, said he does not bring his bag when he goes to the Basilica.

But if there is a need to bring one, the software engineer said he will not bring a clear bag.

“Definitely [I will bring] a non-transparent one. Considering that I always bring with me valuable objects like wallet and laptop, I find it dangerous to put them in a bag where they are very visible from the outside,” said Monterozo.

Devotees like Monterozo, who hear Mass after work hours, have to left their bags at the office, go to the Basilica and then go back to the office to pick up their bags.

When she went inside the pilgrim center, Andrea (not her real name) said she opted for a non-transparent sling bag to carry her belongings.

The 22-year-old freelance writer from Barangay Lahug, Cebu City said she has been a devotee of the Holy Child since 2017 but it is only this year that she feels that the measures are too restrictive.

It is also risky, she said.

“It’s risky especially there’s a lot of people going to the church. I don’t want anybody to know what’s inside my bag. My valuables will be seen by everyone,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English. / celr