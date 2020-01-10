MCWD to provide free water for Devotee City pilgrims

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will be providing free water for those who will be occupying the Devotee City, which will officially be open to devotees on January 17, 2020.

In a statement, the MCWD said that it will provide supply for general use and for drinking.

“MCWD is providing free water for out-of-towners in the Devotee City located at a vacant lot near the South Road Properties for drinking, food preparation, and for the devotees’ hygiene needs for its bathrooms and comfort rooms so they will have a comfortable and enjoyable stay” said the MCWD in a statement.

The Devotee City is expected to house at least 2,500 devotees from towns and cities outside Metro Cebu with 100 container vans to serve as the devotees’ shelter.

The city government will be putting up portable toilets in the Devotee City for the use of the tenants during their three-day stay in the shelter.

The MCWD also reminded the public that water stations will be put up along the Sinulog solemn procession and parade routes on January 18 and 19, 2020.

The water stations are placed along Gen. Maxilom Ave. (beside St. Theresa’s College), along Osmeña Blvd. (fronting the Department of Health 7, Bradford Church, Harrison Park, Sony Service Center and across Camp Sergio Osmeña) and will operate for the entire day.

The other water stations for the Grand Procession will be along Don Pedro Cui St., across the old Sacred Heart School campus and in front of MS MotoSuit on General Maxilom Avenue.

For the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, January 18, 2020, the water stations will be on Osmeña Boulevard (fronting the Department of Health, Harrison Park and across Camp Sergio Osmeña) and one beside USC South Campus.

MCWD urges the public to bring water tumblers and avoid using single use plastic bottles in order to prevent accumulation of garbage.

“Be a devotee and be kinder to the environment as well by bringing your own water bottles or tumblers during the Sinulog solemn foot procession and Grand Parade,” said MCWD.

MCWD will only provide cold water for those who will bring their own containers.