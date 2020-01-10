LTO-7 to distribute license plates of vehicles registered from January to June 2016

CEBU CITY—The long wait is over for the owners of the four-wheeled vehicles registered from January 2016 to June 2016 as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to distribute the license plates for these vehicles.

Victor Caindec, regional director of LTO in Central Visayas, said the backlog license plates of all registered vehicles in 2017 and 2018 would also be available for distribution.

Caindec said SM Seaside City has committed to provide space for the distribution.

He added that they would announce the details about the distribution as soon as they sign a memorandum of agreement with SM Seaside City Cebu.

According to Caindec, there are 22,000 license plates covering these periods that would be released.

He also announced that the replacement plates for motorcycles will also be available for release.

Caindec, however, clarified that these are only replacement plates since Congress has yet to come up with the proper size of the new plates for motorcycles.

He also noted that if there would still be unclaimed license plates remaining after the distribution in SM Seaside, the vehicle owners could get these from the dealers.

Last year, the LTO had acquired a license plate making machine that could print faster so they could cope with the backlog.

Caindec also disclosed that they would be opening eight new offices this year that could help provide more convenience to their clients.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 gave plaques of appreciation to the bus companies who provided free bus rides to commuters going to the northern and southern parts of Cebu from December 20 to 24, 2019.

Those awarded plaques were Vallacar Transit Inc., Catalina Car Rentals, New Librando Trans, and SMB Tourist Transport.

The buses of these companies served a total of 2,840 commuters during the holidays. /bmjo