Zafra tells public to install ‘Guardian’ app for Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In case of a signal shutdown, a councilor in Cebu City has asked those who intend to witness Sinulog activities to install the Guardian Emergency Response App to ensure access to report an emergency.

In a press statement, Councilor Philip Zafra, who chairs the Committee on Public Order and Safety, said the app would enable the public to call for help during an emergency throughout the Fiesta Señor.

On Thursday, January 9, Cebu City officials and software developer SugboTek installed at least 15 closed circuit television (CCTV) units with Wi-Fi access points around the venues of the Sinulog activities.

“Even in a shutdown, with SugboTek’s own internet gateway, these equipment could operate at key venues and along the route of the January 17 traslacion, January18 procession and January 19 grand parade,” Sugbo Tek Managing Director Cloyd Dedicatoria said.

Despite an earlier pronouncement of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella that there would be no signal shutdown during Sinulog this year, the city police said they might still resort to signal shutdown if there would be a direct threat to Metro Cebu during the Sinulog solemn procession and grand parade on January 18 to 19, 2020.

Aside from Cebu City, the cities of Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu and Cordova town will likely be affected in case of a signal shutdown.

The app, Zafra said, would be a good contingency measure even if a signal shutdown would be imposed and even after the Sinulog activities.

“Even if there will be no shutdown, the app will be useful should any incident needs to be reported and responded to during and after Sinulog,” Zafra said./dbs