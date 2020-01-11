Things you should always bring to have fun, safe Sinulog experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heat is on as we heat up our streets here in Cebu with the festivities for Sinulog 2020.

Faces from the different walks of life putting out their phones to take the best photos to partner with their best Sinulog experience.

But before rushing in to join the festivities let’s not forget some of the essential things you need to bring to ensure a safe and fun Sinulog experience.

Water — you need to keep yourself hydrated! The harsh rays of the sun and the heat can be very stressful and can take the energy out of you. So if you have your own water bottle, it’s better to bring it with you and look for refilling stations around rather than buying water bottles along the area. That’s seriously going to cost you.

Umbrella — if you do not want to be morena or moreno days after the Sinulog, then secure a handy umbrella that you can easily carry around. And the weather can be very unpredictable, it can rain too, so better be safe than sorry.

Extra shirt — for sure, it will make you sweat like you just went to the gym. Better be ready with an extra shirt with you just so you can avoid getting sick after the celebrations.

Cap — if you want to stay fashionable without sacrificing your health against the rain or the heat, then you can always opt to wear a cap that would also go with your chosen outfit for that day.

Small bag — you can’t go around the festivities with such a big bag. Just be sure that you can carry around a small bag that will fit the things you need like your cash, phone, shirt. You don’t need to bring so many things to enjoy the festivities.

As we count the days to the grandest celebration in Cebu, let’s start preparing the things we should be bringing during the grand parade or even during the activities leading to January 19 event. /dbs