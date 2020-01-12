outbrain

Rains delay Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan

By: Alven Marie Timtim, Gerard Francisco, Immae Lachica, Raul Constantine L. Tabanao, Rosalie Abatayo January 12,2020 - 02:45 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As early as noon, or an hour before the parade, contingents for the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020 have started to line up in Plaza Independencia for the street dance parade.

The 10 contingents from the nine barangays in Cebu City are to dance their way from Lopez Extension down to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in Osmeña Boulevard for the street dancing phase which would commence 1 p.m.

But as of 2 p.m., the contingents have not gone far yet due to the downpour that rendered the streets, the dancers and their props wet.

Zion Antolihao, 17, a dancer from Barangay Budlaan said he hoped that the weather would improve so their efforts in preparing for the event would not be in vain.

Zion Antolihao, 17, flashes a smile as he hopes for good weather for tthe Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan on January 12, 2020. | Immae Lachica

“Di lang unta mo uwan kay usa sad mi ka buwan nag practice para ani,” Antolihao told CDN Digital.

(I hope that it would not rain again because we practiced a month for this.)

Shortly after the kickoff of the parade at 1 p.m., the contingents had to find cover as the rain started to pour.

Contingents from Barangay Cambinocot, who were first in line in the parade, take cover as rain pours in the middle of the street dance parade for the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan on Sunday, January 12. | Gerard Francisco

 

Some of the dancers of the Cambinocot contingent take shelter at the sidewalk after the heavy rains fall. | Gerard Francisco

 

The CCSC stage and track were also rendered wet from the intermittent rains since Sunday morning.

 

Some personnel of the Cebu City Sports Center try to dry up the stage as the rains stopped at past 2 p.m.. Ten contingents will be competing for the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan this afternoon, January 12.

The street dance parade has resumed as rains stopped at 2:15 p.m./dbs

