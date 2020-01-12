Rains delay Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As early as noon, or an hour before the parade, contingents for the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020 have started to line up in Plaza Independencia for the street dance parade.

The 10 contingents from the nine barangays in Cebu City are to dance their way from Lopez Extension down to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in Osmeña Boulevard for the street dancing phase which would commence 1 p.m.

But as of 2 p.m., the contingents have not gone far yet due to the downpour that rendered the streets, the dancers and their props wet.

Zion Antolihao, 17, a dancer from Barangay Budlaan said he hoped that the weather would improve so their efforts in preparing for the event would not be in vain.

“Di lang unta mo uwan kay usa sad mi ka buwan nag practice para ani,” Antolihao told CDN Digital.

(I hope that it would not rain again because we practiced a month for this.)

Shortly after the kickoff of the parade at 1 p.m., the contingents had to find cover as the rain started to pour.

The CCSC stage and track were also rendered wet from the intermittent rains since Sunday morning.

The street dance parade has resumed as rains stopped at 2:15 p.m./dbs