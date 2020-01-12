Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan: A festivity for all

CEBU CITY, Philippines– It is not a surprise that days before the Sinulog Grand Parade a flock of people from all around the world will make their way to Cebu to join in one of the grandest festivals in the Philippines.

Just like these foreign tourists who braved the heat and the rain during the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan.

Let CDN Digital introduce you to these people who together with the Cebuanos are here to celebrate the Sinulog Festival.

Meet, Constansia, 30, who came all the way from Russia together with her friends, Natasha and Julia.

Constansia told CDN Digital that it was a surprise to them that they came to Cebu not knowing about the festivities.

“This is such a surprise for us because we came from Boracay and Cebu is just our transfer place before we head to Singapore tomorrow. We just knew about this today and wanted to experience at least this part of the festivities,” says Natasha.

This group of friends were all smiles as dancers smile for them as they try and be like the locals.

“Everyone is trying to take photos of the dancers and so we just wanted to blend in and did it too,” laughs Natasha.

And just like that this group of friends decided to join the festivities next year as their holiday getaway.

From a group of friends let’s head down to this mother-daughter tandem.

Along Juan Luna Avenue stands two tall women from Utah, USA, Tina and Edith.

This is not Tina’s first time to see the street dance competition. She was able to join last year but was not able to make it to the grand parade.

“This is my second time to see this event that would lead to the grand one of Sunday, but unfortunately, it will also be my second time to miss the grand parade, I got the dates wrong,” laughs Tina.

Tina brought with her, her mother Edith, for this experience.

“Next year I will make sure that I stay until the third Sunday of January,” says Tina.

Just like most Cebuanos who braved the rain and crowd during the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan, these foreign tourists are also in for some Sinulog experience. /dbs