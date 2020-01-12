Piggery business conflict tagged as cause of cop killing two brothers in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A conflict that started with a piggery business complaint ended in a tragic and fatal encounter between a policeman and his neighbors.

This was how Police Senior Master Sergeant Alfredo Mandal of the Talisay Police Station described the incident involving Police Staff Sergeant Sidney Alisoso, 32, who shot dead his two neighbors, Jelvis Cabrera, 30, and his brother, Joel 35, in Santa Rita, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu at around 10:30 p.m. of January 11, 2020.

Alisoso had been assigned to the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). He was off-duty when the incident happened.

In the initial investigation, Mandal said that Alisoso called the Talisay Police Station to ask for backup after he saw that one of his neighbors threw stones at his house.

But when the police arrived in the area, the brothers Joel and Jelvis Cabrera were already dead lying on the ground near Alisoso’s house.

Both had gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Alisoso later told police that deadly confrontation happened when Jelvis allegedly threw stones at Alisoso’s house.

He said that he went out to confront Jelvis, whom he allegedly believed to be under the influence of liquor, but instead of talking to him, Jelvis allegedly pulled out a bolo and allegedly hacked him.

Alisoso said he was hit in the left arm, and it was at this time that Joel allegedly arrived with a .45 caliber pistol.

Joel allegedly fired at Alisoso, who managed to duck and not get hit.

He then allegedly pulled out his 9 mm pistol and fired at the brothers, killing them.

Mandal said that Alisoso and the Cabrera brothers had already been at odds since last year as what was shown on blotter of Barangay Dumlog where the brothers complained about Alisoso’s piggery business.

Since the complaint was filed at the barangay, Alisoso claimed that the brothers would allegedly throw stones at his house.

“Dili raman gud daw ni ka usa, makadaghan nga higayon gyud,” said Mandal.

(The incident (throwing of stones) did not happen once but a lot of times.)

Mandal said that Alisoso claimed that he was put at a disadvantage when he confronted the brothers, who were armed with a bolo and a gun, forcing him to pull out his gun and shoot the brothers killing them.

Police, who responded to the area, recovered the bolo and the gun of the brothers and the 9 mm pistol of Alisoso, who turned it over to the policemen.

Alisoso was detained at the Talisay Police Station pending the filing of double homicide charges. /dbs