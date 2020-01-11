Policeman shot dead two neighbors who threw stones at his house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two brothers who threw stones at the house of their neighbor both ended up dead in the hands of their neighbor – a policeman.

The shooting incident took place at 10:30 p.m. on January 11, 2020 in Santa Rita, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu.

The policeman was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Sidney Alisoso, 32, an officer who is currently assigned at the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Police Master Sergeant Reynaldo Tañica, of the Talisay City Police Office, said the victims, brothers Joel Cabrera, 35 and Jelvis Cabrera 30, were neighbors of Alisoso and were allegedly drunk when they started to throw stones at the house of the policeman.

According to Tañica, Alisoso voluntarily surrendered when the police arrived in the area after the shooting incident. A 9mm Glock was recovered from Alisoso, which he also turned over to the arresting policemen.

Tañica said that before the incident, they received a call from Alisoso asking for some backup as he responded to the acts done by his neighbors who allegedly continued to throw stones at his house. But when the police arrived, they found the lifeless Joel and Jelvis sprawled on the ground in front of Alisoso’s house.

“Pag abot sa atong mga police sa area na engage na siya, humana ang hitabo,” said Tañica.

(When the police arrived in the area, they found that the policeman has dealt with his neighbors.)

Tañica said the investigator of the case is currently gathering more evidence related to the crime that will help determine what case will be filed against the suspect.

Alisoso is now detained at the Talisay City Police Office where he will wait for the charges to be filed against him. /elb