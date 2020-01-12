IN PHOTOS: Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sweep.

It is the word to describe the performance of the contingent from Barangay Basak San Nicolas during the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020 dance parade and competition held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, January 12.

The Barangay Basak San Nicolas contingent won in all four categories, namely, Best in Musicality, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing and the Grand Prize in the Ritual Showdown.

The Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan (also known as the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan) is the second dance parade competition that was held as part of the kick-off events of the Sinulog Festival, which will culminate in a grand parade every third Sunday of January. This year, the grand parade will take place on January 19.

The first dance parade and competition, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, involving contingents from the towns and cities of Cebu province, was held on Saturday, January 11.

Here are some images of the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan captured by the lenses of CDN Digital during the street dance parade:

Here are the lead dancers of the different contingents:

Here are some scenes from the performances: