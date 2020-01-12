IN PHOTOS: Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020

The Barangay Basak San Nicolas contingent triumphed over nine other contingents in the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020 dance competition on Jan. 12, 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sweep.
It is the word to describe the performance of the contingent from Barangay Basak San Nicolas during the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020 dance parade and competition held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, January 12.
The Barangay Basak San Nicolas contingent won in all four categories, namely, Best in Musicality, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing and the Grand Prize in the Ritual Showdown.
The Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan (also known as the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan) is the second dance parade competition that was held as part of the kick-off events of the Sinulog Festival, which will culminate in a grand parade every third Sunday of January. This year, the grand parade will take place on January 19.
The first dance parade and competition, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, involving contingents from the towns and cities of Cebu province, was held on Saturday, January 11.
Here are some images of the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan captured by the lenses of CDN Digital during the street dance parade:
Rain falls in the afternoon of January 12, 2020, wetting the roads where contingents to the Sinulog sa Tribu Kabataan are to dance. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
A kid seen sporting an umbrella hat amid the heavy downpour in Cebu City just as the Sinulog sa Tribu sa Kabataan 2020 is about to start. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
Members of the contingent from Barangay Cambinocot, the first to perform in the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan 2020, try to get some cover from the rain. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
The rain did not stop the contingents from the different barangays in Cebu City from performing in the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
Firefighters watch the performances of the contingents to the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan 2020 from atop their firetruck | Gerard Francisco
The contingent from Barangay Mabolo show their wacky faces while doing their Street dance routine in the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan 2020. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
These large rosaries take center stage in the presentation of the contingent from Barangay Sapangdaku during the Sinulog Tribu Kabataan 2o2o. | CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco
Here are the lead dancers of the different contingents:
Barangay Cambinocot
Barangay Mabolo
Barangay Budlaan
Barangay San Nicolas Proper (Banay San Nicolas)
Barangay Inayawan
Barangay San Nicolas Proper (Tribu Kinaiyahan)
Barangay Guadalupe
Barangay Sapangdaku
Barangay Basak San Nicolas
Barangay Labangon
Here are some scenes from the performances:
