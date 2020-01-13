More Cebu-Manila-Cebu flights cancelled due to Taal eruption

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The country’s three major airline companies cancelled additional flights as the suspension of runway operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, Metro Manila has not been lifted yet due to the recent eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

In a statement posted by NAIA’s managing arm, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), around 8 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, airport officials and officers from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are currently monitoring the situation at the NAIA facility.

“Officials from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)are currently assessing the situation at the NAIA facility to determine when it is safe to resume flight operations,” the statement read.

“The resumption of flight operations depend on the state of ash clouds within the NAIA aerodrome as well as the ash fall along the runways and taxiways,” it added.

As a result, close to 50 flights to and from Cebu were cancelled since Sunday, January 12, 2020

Click the links below to see the full list of advisories from Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and CEBGo, and AirAsia

– Philippine Airlines

– Cebu Pacific and CEBGo

– AirAsia

MIAA also said airport operations will resume when the airspace and runways are clear of volcanic debris.

“Airplanes will be allowed to land and take-off only when the airspace and runways are clear of volcanic debris. As soon as ash stops falling from the sky, the ash fall will have to be washed off the runways and taxiways before flights are allowed to resume,” they said.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), on the other hand, has advised passengers to closely coordinate with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

READ: Cebu-Manila-Cebu flights cancelled Sunday night, 2 international flights diverted to Cebu due to Taal eruption

MCIA announced that two international flights from Emirates and Air Niugi bound for Manila were diverted to Mactan due to the situation.

“We have been working with the respective airlines on disembarking the passengers to the airport departure lounges where necessary or otherwise provide onward transfer to hotels. We are monitoring the situation for any further flight cancellations and diversions. Our passenger service agents are also coordinating with the different airlines to provide assistance to the affected passengers,” MCIA stated in their advisory issued on Sunday. /bmjo