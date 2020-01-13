More detention buses to be placed in city streets for Sinulog 2020

CEBU City, Philippines—More mobile detention buses will be placed along various streets in Cebu City for this year’s Sinulog 2020 Festival.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), announced that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Cebu City will be deploying 10 mobile detention vehicles.

Last year, SFI and law enforcers in Cebu City only deployed two mobile detention buses.

“We decided to increase the number of detention vehicles since we’re expecting a larger crowd which, in turn, will result to more violators to be apprehended,” Tumulak said in Cebuanonin an interview with CDN Digital.

“We took into consideration the fact that the liquor ban zone is reduced from 300 meters last year to 100 meters this year,” he added.

Tumulak also said the mobile detention buses will be placed in areas considered as “hotspots” or areas in the city where rowdy crowd frequent.

“It is up to the PNP (Philippine National Police) where these detention buses will be placed but definitely, they will be within the vicinity of hotspot areas where rowdy crowds are often reported,” he added.

The councilor also said that based from police records, more than 100 individuals, including several foreigners, were apprehended for violating several rules and regulations during the Sinulog Festival 2019. /bmjo