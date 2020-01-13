Cop chief: Man caught with P13.6M shabu in Mandaue may be working with pa jailed in Bilibid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — The suspected drug dealer, who was caught with P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu in Mandaue City at dawn today, January 13, is believed to be operating his illegal drug business with his father, who is serving time at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

Dave Kller Natividad is the son of a certain Dodong Natividad, who is jailed for drugs at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, said Police Lieutenant Franco Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief.

Oriol said that Dave Natividad was a newly identified drug personality who could dispose big volumes of illegal drugs or tens of kilos of shabu per month.

He said that they had put the suspect under surveillance for quite a while before they conducted the buy-bust operation against him.

Dave Natividad also told police that someone would just call him through his mobile phone to meet them somewhere in Cebu so he did not really know who the supplier was.

Oriol also said that it would be difficult for them to trace the supply of the illegal drugs and the best they could do would be establish communication between drug dealers because buy-bust operations were the most effective thing to catch drug dealers.

He said tracing the Bilibid link would be difficult for them to do, and the best they could do would be to inform the management of National Bilibid Prison about what they found out.

During the Tipolo buy-bust operation at dawn of January 13, Dave Natividad used a pickup truck, a Nissan Navara allegedly owned by his uncle when the buy-bust was conducted.

Police also found a 9 mm pistol but Natividad was able to present legal papers including a Permit to Carry (PTC).

Dave Natividad was caught with at least 2 kilos or P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal methamphetamine) during a buy-bust operation at past 3 a.m. of January 13, 2020, at Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

Natividad, 32, who is from Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, was detained at the MCPO holding cell pending the filing of charges./dbs