Basilica releases prayers for Taal volcano to calm down
CEBU CITY, Philippines – As hundreds of residents from the provinces in Southern Luzon were evacuated due to the continuing unrest of Taal Volcano, the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu has released prayers for the cessation of volcanic activity there.
The Basilica posted the prayers on their official website and official Facebook page past 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, and in the midst of the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration. The special prayer read:
STOP, LOOK, AND PRAY
Pag-ampo alang sa Pagkalma sa Bolkang Taal
Makagagahum nga Amahan,
ibayaw namo diha kanimo ang among
kinasingkasing nga pagpasalamat
sa kaanindot ug kamaayo sa imong binuhat.
Ang pagbuto sa bulkang Taal
nagpadayun sa pagkusog ug
paghilap sa katawhan.
Mingduol kami ug mingsangpit diha kanimo, Mahigugmaon nga Amahan, pinaagi sa imong mahal nga anak, si Señor Sto. Niño,
nagapahiubos kami kanimo
ug nangayo og pagpasaylo
sa among mga kasal-anan.
Minghangyo kami kanimo, uban ang among mga minahal sa kinabuhi
ug gihaguan nga mga kabtangan,
panalipdi ug luwasa sa kadaut.
Amen.
Taal erupted last Sunday afternoon, January 12, prompting the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Philvolcs) to hoist Alert Level 4, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.
Taal’s eruption also resulted to the cancellation of several flights to and from Manila. Several areas in Metro Manila and Southern Luzon are also covered in ashfall. /rcg
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.