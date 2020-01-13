Basilica releases prayers for Taal volcano to calm down

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As hundreds of residents from the provinces in Southern Luzon were evacuated due to the continuing unrest of Taal Volcano, the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu has released prayers for the cessation of volcanic activity there.

The Basilica posted the prayers on their official website and official Facebook page past 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, and in the midst of the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration. The special prayer read:

STOP, LOOK, AND PRAY

Pag-ampo alang sa Pagkalma sa Bolkang Taal

Makagagahum nga Amahan,

ibayaw namo diha kanimo ang among

kinasingkasing nga pagpasalamat

sa kaanindot ug kamaayo sa imong binuhat.

Ang pagbuto sa bulkang Taal

nagpadayun sa pagkusog ug

paghilap sa katawhan.

Mingduol kami ug mingsangpit diha kanimo, Mahigugmaon nga Amahan, pinaagi sa imong mahal nga anak, si Señor Sto. Niño,

nagapahiubos kami kanimo

ug nangayo og pagpasaylo

sa among mga kasal-anan.

Minghangyo kami kanimo, uban ang among mga minahal sa kinabuhi

ug gihaguan nga mga kabtangan,

panalipdi ug luwasa sa kadaut.

Amen.

Taal erupted last Sunday afternoon, January 12, prompting the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Philvolcs) to hoist Alert Level 4, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

Taal’s eruption also resulted to the cancellation of several flights to and from Manila. Several areas in Metro Manila and Southern Luzon are also covered in ashfall. /rcg