Maayo Hotel to hold Sinulog 2020 Activities

Ringing the year with a bang, Cebu’s first and only wellness hotel, Maayo Hotel brings Cebuano tradition and culture to life with its lineup of activities for Sinulog 2020.

Maayo Hotel prepares a feast for a wonderful culinary journey at Uma Restaurant in time for Sinulog Festival through Kumbira: A Cebuano Heritage Cuisine Feast. Have a fill of the different featured dishes around Cebu for an amazing food trip. It is priced at Php 750 net per person during lunch and Php 870 net on dinner.

Capture the ritual prayer dance and music to celebrate the Sinulog Festival in honor of Cebu’s Sr. Sto Niño. Catch Mandaue City School for the Arts Dance Troupe at Maayo Main Lobby on January 18 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm and 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and on January 19 from 7:00 am to 9:00 am.

Light up the night and dress to illuminate in neon or white at Maayo Hotel’s Annual Sinulog Roof Deck party this coming January 18, Saturday. Dance the night away with some of the renowned DJs in the metro. Have a glowing-good time together with your friends and family!

Tickets are sold for Php 300 net per person with a round of drink and Open Bar tickets are sold at Php 1,100 net per person.

For reservations and inquiries, call Maayo Hotel at (032) 517 0200 or follow them on their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @maayohotels.