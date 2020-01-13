Fun ways to look festival-ready for Sinulog 2020!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Just a few more days and everyone will be hitting the streets for the country’s grandest festival – the Sinulog 2020’s Grand Mardi Gras!

But are you ready for this grand mayhem as far as your looks is concerned?

If not, worry no more because in the latest CDN Play!episode you will be treated with henna, face paint and braiding designs perfect for the Sinulog.

Maggie, of Afrique- Lassie Hair Braiding Cebu graced the show and talked about how they started their braiding business.

Maggie, a Tanzanian, and her Nigerian friend Victoria, came to Cebu primarily to study.

“I studied nursing and now I am working as a nurse and Victoria, is a medical student,” says Maggie.

They started their hair braiding business in 2017 which helped them sustain some of their financial needs here in Cebu.

“This is our third year of doing braiding and it really us fund for our school fees and it has helped us sustained ourselves,” Maggie added.

As for the braiding styles, Maggie told CDN Digital that it’s all up to their customer’s choice of design.

“Different styles we don’t have specific styles, what we do is we have photos for them to choose from,” says Maggie.

Prices range from P150 and up.

After our hairstyles, let’s move on to our body art.

Neil Burgos and Haryboi Ruiz from SGoons Tattoo Shop showed some of the designs best suited for the Sinulog.

For henna tattoo, Neil said that tribal and minimal designs are the best.

“The popular designs for henna tattoo are tribal designs substitute sa permanent tattoo,” says Neil.

For face painting, chose designs that relate to the Sinulog festival which are the go-to designs.

Henna and face painting starts from P50 pesos and up depending on the intricacy of the designs and the sizes.

So, are you ready to prititit this weekend? Because we definitely are! /rcg