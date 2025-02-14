Stitched with love: The perfect crocheted gifts for Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Love is everywhere this Valentine’s Day with Cupid working extra hard to spread the spirit of romance and affection.

It’s that time of the year once again when men and women prepare all kinds of sweet presents to gift their partners, friends, and loved ones. For many, gift-giving as a love language is the perfect way to show someone that you care.

From jewelry to couple t-shirts, there are hundreds of lovely gifts you could give to make someone feel special on Valentine’s Day.

Nowadays, one of the most popular gift items are handmade crocheted flowers – an alternative to real flowers that would wither after some time. The centuries-old art of crochet is now experiencing a resurgence among the younger generation who value individuality and self-expression.

The tender love and care, not to forget the several hours that go into making each piece, is one of the many reasons why crocheted items are always widely appreciated.

In Cebu City, a 29-year-old part time college instructor spends his free time stitching all kinds of cute crochet projects to sell in his small business.

Dony Dagodog runs a small crochet business with his girlfriend who influenced him to pick up the hobby of crocheting back in December of 2023. Their online shop offers a variety of crochet flower bouquets, plushies, bags, and headbands – all handmade with love and care.

If you’re still on the search for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, check out these crochet items that are sure to make anyone gush with love:

Compared to fresh flowers, crocheted flowers do not wither.

Colorful flowers made with yarn and stitched by hand gives off an additional homemade charm, which lets the receiver appreciate the time and effort it took to complete each piece.

For some, crocheted flowers can also symbolize a love that lasts forever. These stylish items can become part of your daily outfit or as decoration inside the room. Looking at it everyday will serve as a reminder of the kind of love that would never fade no matter what.

Meanwhile, adorable crocheted plushies are the best gift for anyone fond of soft and cutesy gifts to use as accessories.

These adorable keepsakes will surely bring a smile to your special someone’s face especially tis Valentine’s Day.

These are only some of the charming crocheted products that Dagodog’is offering throughout the year, not just on the month of love.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Dagodog shared that it was his girlfriend who first encouraged him to try the art of crocheting to lessen the time he spent on his phone.

After watching his girlfriend create crocheted bags, headbands, and all kinds of items as a hobby, Dagodog became fascinated and decided to learn it himself. He bought yarn and started learning how to crochet small flowers by watching YouTube tutorials and following patterns he found on the internet.

Dagodog said that it was difficult to learn at first because crocheting requires a lot of patience. But the fulfillment of finishing a project after hours of hard work made him enjoy the whole process, no matter how painstakingly long it took to complete.

“Ma inspire ka nga naa kay nahuman. Sa imong pasensiya, naay nagbunga nga naa kay nahuman. Pawala sad sa stress nga malipay ka nga naa jud ka nahuman nga output,” he stated.

For Dagodog, the hobby he has chosen does not make him less of a man. He is proud to showcase his finished works to everyone around him and share that he is trying to enhance his crochet skills everyday.

Spending hours sitting in front of the television while crocheting together soon became the date night that Dagodog and his girlfriend enjoyed the most. Their shared interest strengthened their bond and it did not take long for some of their friends to show interest in buying the couple’s handmade projects.

In the beginning of 2024, the couple opened up an online shop where they put on sale handmade projects they both make at home during their spare time. Their small business has flourished over the years with many customers sending in orders to give as gifts to their family, friends, and partners.

This Valentine’s Day, their shop is open for any orders to give as presents in celebration of the month of love and romance. Both cute and eco-friendly, these items add a unique touch to the Valentine’s Day gift-giving tradition without needing to break the bank.

Crocheted flowers, plushies, keychains and the likes are ideal Valentine’s Day gifts that show effort, thoughtfulness, and affection — qualities that outweigh any price tags.