Seoul is Mactan Cebu airport’s top international destination

CEBU City, Philippines—Seoul in South Korea topped the list of international destinations with the most number of operational flights at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Latest data from online airport database FlightConnections showed that there are 401 flights per month serving the Cebu-Seoul-Cebu route at the MCIA.

Singapore is the second most preferred destination with 132 flights per month. It was followed by Busan at third with 124 flights per month.

Busan is the second most populous city in South Korea.

Other international destinations on the list are Taipei which ranked 4th with 107 flights per month; Hong Kong at 5th with 105 flights per month; and Tokyo at 6th with 92 flights per month.

Domestic

With 1,077 flights per month from Cebu, Manila tops the list in terms of domestic destinations.

Other top domestic destinations include Cagayan De Oro City (234 flights per month); Angeles City (217 flights per month); Iloilo City (206 flights per month); Butuan City (187 flights per month); Busuanga/Coron (155 flights per month); Bacolod City (142 flights per month); Taclobon (137 flights per month); Zamboanga City; (128 flights per month); Caticlan and Del Carmen (124 flights per month); Puerto Princesa (123 flights per month); Dumaguete (104 flights per month); Ozamiz (89 flights per month); and Kalibo (82 flights per month). / bmjo