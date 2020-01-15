Labella’s dance with Garcia a way of thanking Capitol for help with Sinulog 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Aside from the symbolic act of unity, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said his decision to dance with Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020, is a way of thanking the Capitol for its support to the festival.

Labella said the Capitol donated P3 million to the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) for this year’s celebration held in honor of Señor Santo Niño.

“But what it signifies is more important, the unity and solidarity [between the two government units],” said Labella.

Maria Lester Ybañez of the Provincial Tourism Office told the press in an interview this on Monday, January 13, 2020, that Labella and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will be offering a dance during the Sinulog.

The mayor said this unity dance between him and the governor also represents the various projects the two government units have done together, such as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, a provincial festival, which the Cebu City helped host last year despite the city’s independence from the Capitol.

It is also an assurance that the long disputed 93-1 land swap deal will finally have a resolution under the two administration.

The two government units are currently drafting a new land swap deal after they withdrew the deal signed by former mayor Tomas Osmeña and former governor, now Vice Governor, Hilario Davide, III.

The mayor said the dance would also signify that the two leaders offer Cebu to the protection and the blessing of the Señor Santo Niño. /bmjo