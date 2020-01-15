PDRRMO starts full deployment for Sinulog on Jan. 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol will start on Friday, January 17, 2020, the deployment of teams and assets to help secure this year’s Sinulog activities.

The provincial team will include medical personnel from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), 10 to 15 quick response teams and ambulances from the provincial and municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices, two firetrucks and two rescue trucks.

Mobilization of the Capitol’s assets will start on Friday, January 17, 2020 is in time with the Traslacion of the image of the Señor Santo Niño from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño early morning on Friday and the opening of the Devotee City, the temporary shelter at the Compaña Maritima near the Cebu City Hall intended for out-of-town revelers who wish to witness the Fiesta Señor..

“The Provincial Health Office (PHO) will be deploying a medical team there. We, in the PDRRMO, will also be giving a shadow support just enough that we can respond in case of emergencies,” PDRRMO Chief Neil Angelo Sanchez told CDN Digital.

Sanchez earlier said the PDRRMO has a water search and rescue team on standby for the fluvial procession on Saturday, Jan. 18.

He added that while the Cebu City DRRMO is the main responder during the Sinulog, the province will also be setting up two advanced command posts in the Capitol and in the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT)during the grand parade.

“Kita sa province, we are there to support them. We are also deploying and mobilizing the municipal DRRM offices in certain staging areas and strategic points along the course,” said Sanchez.

“We will be establishing our Advanced Command post in CSBT because it is much nearer to the sports complex. We are not praying but if the need arises, mas dali ta makarespond. Dako pod tag area where we can establish a staging area and treatment area, if necessary,” Sanchez added. /rcg