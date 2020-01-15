Only 1,000 of 6,000 ‘tickets’ so far sold or reserved for Sinulog grand showdown at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only 600 wristbands have been sold and 400 wristbands were reserved for the Sinulog 2020’s grand showdown at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on January 19, 2020.

Aya Lim, marketing officer of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI), said that at least 5,000 wristbands, which served as tickets for seats at the CCSC grandstand, are still needed to be sold.

The SFI begun selling the wristbands to the public on Sunday, January 11, 2020 after they opened the online reservation on January 9, 2020.

Lim said they still hoped to sell all the wristbands before the grand parade to fill the seats of the grandstand especially since the selling of the tickets began a month later than usual.

In past Sinulog Festival grand parades, the tickets at the CCSC, the final staging area for the culminating event of the Sinulog Festival, were already sold by December. This year, however, the delayed approval by the SFI of the design of the wristband caused the delay.

“If you still do not have tickets, we will sell them at the Abellana (Cebu City Sports Center) on the day of the parade. We are hoping that we can sell out all the seats this year,” said Lim.

READ: Tickets for Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras now available online

The tickets are still available through online reservations on the Sinulog website sinulog.com.ph, where spectators can choose between four tickets/wristbands’ colors: pink, green, yellow, blue.

The pink and green wristbands are priced at P1,000, the yellow at P2,000, and blue at P2,500.

However, the public are urged to pay for their tickets/wristbands at the booth at the CCSC so they can get the tickets immediately.

Lim said to ensure the sale, those who reserved their tickets online will receive calls as to how they can buy the tickets.

She urged the public to buy the tickets before Sunday so they will no longer have to line up at the ticketing booth on the day of the grand parade./elb