Smart livens up Sinulog with must-not-miss events

The country’s grandest festival becomes even bigger as mobile services provider Smart Communications makes Sinulog a more memorable and share-worthy experience by lining up exciting events and gathering international and local artists.

Expected to draw millions of tourists, Sinulog honors the Señor Santo Niño with colorful parades, dance and music concerts, food fests and lively street parties, among others. With so much to do, the festival can get overwhelming. So to make the most of it, Smart has put together fun and engaging activities you definitely shouldn’t miss as you #ExploreSinulog:

Jan 17: Baladhay Music Festival at Citi de Mare Ground, South Road Properties

Get ready with your dance moves and head over to the Baladhay Music Festival, co-presented by Smart, to rave with international DJs BlasterJaxx, Danny Avila, D.O.D, Makasi, local DJs Ace Ramos and Wicked Adobo, together with local bands like IV of Spades, Sandwich, and many more! It’s a musical hodgepodge of the coolest beats – and there’s definitely something for you!

Jan. 18: PLAZA Sessions with Unique, Autotelic, Mandaue Nights at Plaza Independencia

Into indie music? Make sure you don’t miss the PLAZA Sessions featuring Unique Salonga, indie-alternative rock band Autotelic, and Cebuano-based indie band Mandaue Nights all set to serenade festival-goers and serve the feels with their latest music.

Jan. 17 to 19: Smart Hub along Plaza Independencia

Don’t miss the Smart Hub along Plaza Independencia offering awesome treats to loyal and new subscribers! Customize your own Smart Sinulog shirt – an instant festival souvenir! – when you activate a Smart LTE SIM and register to Giga Stories 299. Also score free Instax printouts at Smart Hub’s experiential booths and activities by using #SmartSinulog and #ExploreSinulog on your posts.

Explore Sinulog with Smart

All set for the festival? Share your most memorable Sinulog moments by registering to Smart Giga Stories, which comes with Free IG+FB for All. Just dial *123#. With Smart Giga Stories, you can easily upload and share all your festival photos and videos, and stay connected with family and friends in real-time – powered by the country’s undisputed fastest LTE network.

Join in the fun of Sinulog festivities by following Smart on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@LiveSmart), and checking the stream of #SmartSinulog and #ExploreSinulog posts on social media.

