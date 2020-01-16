Elderly couple killed in dawn shooting in Sibonga, Cebu

(Updated: 11:20 a.m.) CEBU CITY, Philippines–An elderly couple were killed in a shooting incident in Barangay Ba-e, Sibonga town in southern Cebu on Thursday morning, January 16, 2020.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CCPO) confirmed that the two who died were a couple who were senior citizens. But the identities of the victims were not available as of this posting.

Mariano said the couple were the grandparents of the 11-year-old and 12-year-old kids who survived the shooting incident.

He said the two minors are now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Sibonga town and are undergoing a stress debriefing for trauma.

A report received by the Cebu Provincial Police Office from the Sibonga police said police received the shooting alarm at past 5 a.m. on Thursday. /elb, bmjo