LTFRB-7 to issue 100 special permits for PUJs to ply SRP bus terminal route

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will provide 100 special permits to public utility jeepneys (PUJs) that will ply the South Road Properties (SRP) where the buses from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will be transferred on Sunday.

This is to accommodate passengers who will be traveling to and from the southern part of Cebu that may be affected with the CSBT’s temporary closure.

Earlier, Carmen Quijano, CSBT operations manager, announced that the terminal would be closed on Sunday, January 19, 2020, during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

“Walay bayad ning among special permit nga i-release, pero naa ni flat rate nga P10,” LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said.

The special permit will take effect on Saturday and Sunday.

Montealto, however, clarified that they would be prioritizing the modern jeepneys, such as Beep, in releasing the special permit.

“Kami ra man maoy mopili. They just need to present their franchise and make sure that it is not expired,” he added.

Aside from this, the agency will also give special permits to five buses that will travel from Cebu City downtown area to the North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City after the Sinulog Grand Parade./dbs