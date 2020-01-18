Jiro Manio arrested for stabbing man in Marikina

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star Jiro Manio was arrested in Marikina City for allegedly stabbing a man, police said.

Manio, 27, was taken into police custody Friday night after a concerned citizen alerted authorities of the incident on M.A Roxas St., Brgy. San Roque, the Marikina City Police Department reported.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Zeus Doctolero.

When police arrived on the scene, the citizen had already restrained Manio, who used an unidentified weapon to attack Doctolego twice in the back shoulder, the report said.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Marikina Police chief Col. Restituto Arcangel said that Manio is currently detained and will face charges of frustrated homicide.

Manio is known for his role in the 2003 family drama “Magnifico”, earning him the best child actor award from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences.