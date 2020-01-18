Businesses up early for Sinulog 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Balloons were up, barbecues were cooking, and headdresses and other souvenir items are out on the streets.

This is the scene surrounding the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and other parts of the downtown area of Cebu City as devotees and revelers alike started to arrive as early as 3 a.m. for the Fiesta Señor this Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Ronnie Cumahig, a fish vendor in Pasil Public Market, ceased to sell fishes for two days now as he takes the chance to sell handmade headdresses to those who are joining the Sinulog festivities.

Cumahig, 53, says he and his wife makes the headdresses made of yarn, beads, and feathers in their home in Barangay Cogon Pardo.

Cumahig sells a headdress made of braided yarn and feathers at P100 for three pieces. The bigger headdress design, meanwhile, costs P70 each.

For the three years that he has sold headdresses for Sinulog, Cumahig says he usually profits P3,000 at the least and up to P6,000 if he gets lucky.

“Lisod pod ni uy. Magtawag ta og mga mopalit unya usahay magdakop pa. Magdagan-dagan pa mi,” says Cumahig who displayed his goods near the Metropolitan Cathedral.

(This is hard, too. We have to call on the passersby to offer and sometimes, we are being apprehended by the authorities. We even run around to avoid getting apprehended.)

“Makasabot ra man pod mi kay naa man mi sa dalan unya makasamok man. Mopadaplin lang pod mi,” he added.

(We, however, understand that we are obstructing the road that’s why we heed and move aside as we are told.)/elb