Duterte wishes to watch Sinulog contingents perform on CCSC grandstand stage – SFI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his desire to watch some Sinulog 2020 contingents perform on the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) grandstand stage during his Sunday afternoon visit.

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said they have prepared a “special chair” for the president to sit on during his stay at the grandstand’s VIP section.

Labella, the younger brother of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, said they received word from the Presidential Communications Group on Duterte’s desire to watch some Sinulog performances.

As a result of the President’s visit, Labella warned that there may be delays in the scheduled performances of contingents who are set to enter the CCSC later in the afternoon.

Duterte is also set to address the Cebuanos. / dcb