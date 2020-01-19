Garcia: Duterte’s visit a thank you to the Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The visit of President Rodrigo Duterte during the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020, is a manifestation of his gratitude to the Cebuanos who helped in his election in 2016, says Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Having him around is also expected to add meaning to this year’s celebration of the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño.

“The President is very grateful to the support of the Cebuanos. This makes our Sinulog even more special,” Garcia said in an interview at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday morning.

Cebu delivered 1.4 million votes for Duterte during the presidential election in May 2016.

Many of the president's local allies also earned their respective victories in the 2019 midterm elections. This includes Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.