Complete list of winners of Sinulog 2020
Below is the complete list of winners for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2020
SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY
Ritual Showdown Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe 2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol 3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School 4th – Carcar City Division 5th – Pakol Festival
Street Dance Competition Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe 2nd – Carcar City Division 3rd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo 4th – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol 5th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental
Best in Costume: Pakol Festival
Best in Musicality 1st – Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe 2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol 3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School 4th – Carcar City Division 5th – Pakol Festival
FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY
Ritual Showdown Champion – Lumad Basakanon 2nd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo 3rd – La Castellana Bailes de Luces 4th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental 5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School 6th – Tribu Raynak from Borongan City, Eastern Samar 7th – Banay Labangan of Barangay Labangon
Best in Costume: Lumad Basakanon
Best in Musicality Champion – Lumad Basakanon 2nd – Pundok Masadyaon – Toledo City 3rd – Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental 4th – La Castellana Bailes de Luces 5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School. /rcg
