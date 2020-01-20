outbrain

Complete list of winners of Sinulog 2020

By: Rosalie B. abatayo January 20,2020 - 08:03 PM

Below is the complete list of winners for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2020

SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY

Ritual Showdown Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe 2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol 3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School 4th – Carcar City Division 5th – Pakol Festival

Street Dance Competition Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe 2nd – Carcar City Division 3rd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo 4th – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol 5th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

Best in Costume: Pakol Festival

Best in Musicality 1st – Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe 2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol 3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School 4th – Carcar City Division 5th – Pakol Festival

FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY

Ritual Showdown Champion – Lumad Basakanon 2nd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo 3rd – La Castellana Bailes de Luces 4th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental 5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School 6th – Tribu Raynak from Borongan City, Eastern Samar 7th – Banay Labangan of Barangay Labangon

Best in Costume: Lumad Basakanon

Best in Musicality Champion – Lumad Basakanon 2nd – Pundok Masadyaon – Toledo City 3rd – Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental 4th – La Castellana Bailes de Luces 5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School. /rcg

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.