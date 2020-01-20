Man’s death prompts doc’s call to depressed people: Get help

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — “See or seek help from a psychiatrist.”

Dr. Angelo Arias gave this advice after he learned about a 24-year-old man of Valencia town in Negros Oriental, who was found dead in the living room of his house and whom police described was a case of an apparent suicide.

According to police investigation, the father of the 24-year-old man told police that his son was depressed because he could not find a job.

The father said he found the body of his son hanging in the living room in the early morning of January 20, 2020.

“Base sa interview wala ni siyay trabaho, depresyon dili mahilig ug barkada. Hilomon ba. Mao ning mga walay trabaho unya hilomon ma depressed. Ingon iyang amahan wala pud ni siyay bisyo walay barkada,” said Police Major Romeo Cubo, Valencia Police Station.

(According to the interview, the victim had no work and no group of friends. He was an introvert and had no vices. This kind of people would get depressed easily.)

Cubo said there was no foul play in the incident.

Meanwhile, Arias, professor of the Silliman University School of Medicine, Adult Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, said in an interview with CDN Digital that suicide could be prevented if a person who was depressed could seek early advise from a professional.

“Ang mga tao kasi ngayon hindi pa open sa depression. Basta makaramdam na ng depression hindi makatulog mas maganda magpa check-up na kasi meron naman tambal ang depression. Awareness lang kung saan pupunta,” Arias said.

(The people today are still not open to depression. If they feel depressed, then they could not sleep well. So they should have themselves checked by a doctor so that they can be given medicine for depression. They should be aware where to go [when these happens].)

He said that family members should be able to detect a family member, who was experiencing depression.

Dr. Arias said the symptoms of depression among others included loss of interest, unhappy, loss of appetite or overeating, loss of energy, insomia or oversleeping, loneliness and feeling of hopelessness.

***

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs