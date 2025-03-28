CYBL Final Four kicks off Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the highly anticipated Final Four of the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025, which will take center stage tomorrow, Saturday, March 29, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

Group A’s top seed, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, will clash with Group B’s No. 2 team, the Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy, at 10:00 a.m.

Earlier, the unbeaten University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink of Group B will square off against Group A’s second seed, CKBA, in the opening game at 8:00 a.m.

UV and USPF dominated their respective groups with identical 5-0 (win-loss) records, securing the top seeds heading into the Final Four.

Meanwhile, CKBA wrapped up its Group A campaign with a 4-1 slate, while the Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy finished Group B with a 3-2 record. They edged out SRDC-Bogo for the Final Four slot via the winner-over-the-other rule.

MVP, MYTHICAL FIVE VOTING

In addition, CYBL has officially opened voting for this conference’s Most Valuable Player and Mythical Five honors.

The guard nominees include Mark Gil Belleza of the Tri-A Bullpups, who leads the pack with 213 statistical points, followed by Xerex Alejandro of PYFBA with 218 points and Francel Flores of CKBA with 215 points. Also in the running are Dexer Bercero of SRDC-Bogo (163 points), Riche Sarmiento of PAREF Springdale Dynamic Power (143 points), Kris Lawrence Selim of USPF (165 points), Jaylord Narca of USPF (143 points), Carl James Abella of Atty. Dico (139 points), and Carl Cortes of UV (200 points).

For the big men, Kris Matthew Quilo of SRDC-Bogo tops the list with 230 statistical points, followed by Luke Dy of USPF with 208 points and Carl Jeff Mabano of the Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy with 145 points. Also in contention are Gian Casas of SRDC-Bogo (158 points), Vandolf Franky Urdaneta of UV (140 points), and Adam Casey Mangunlay of SHS-AdC (146 points).

The selection of awardees is based on statistical points, which account for 60 percent of the total score, while coaches’ votes, players’ votes, and organizers’ votes contribute 10 percent each.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP