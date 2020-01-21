BI suspends travel agency for giving Chinese nationals with fake visas on arrival

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has suspended the accreditation of a travel agency for allegedly giving Chinese nationals fake visas on arrival.

In a statement on Tuesday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said they have evidence showing that the agency allowed some Chinese nationals to avail of the visa upon arrival (VUA) facility through “fraud, misrepresentation or false information.”

“We received a report from our men stationed at the airports that they have intercepted a number of Chinese nationals who showed fake VUA orders,” Morente said.

The BI Commissioner has assured that the government has stored VUA records in their computer systems in early last year. This allows BI officers to immediately verify visas.

The BI however, refused to name the agency as authorities are still conducting further investigation.

Meanwhile, the BI has required the erring agency to submit its written explanation on “why its accreditation should not be canceled and its cash bond should not be forfeited.”

To recall, the Department of Justice issued Department Circular No. 001 to tighten policies on granting VUAs by limiting the period of stay for VUA holders to just 30 days.