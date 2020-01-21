BREAKING: Michael Dino defends President Duterte 

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino defended President Rodrigo Duterte from criticisms on the president’s plans of solving Cebu’s traffic problem.

In a press conference he called on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Dino said he was dismayed by incessant attacks against the president following the latter’s short speech during last Sunday’s Sinulog Grand Parade.

Dino specifically mentioned Cebu City Councilor Joy Young who opposed President Duterte’s plan of constructing more overpasses in order to solve Cebu’s worsening traffic.

“I just want to put things in the proper perspective. Layo na kaayo imong wisdom sa wisdom sa president,” said Dino, referring to Young.

Dino also urged the public to just rally behind the president.

“Tambag nako, tabangan nato ang presidente, he has nothing in mind but for the good of Cebu,” said Dino. / rcg