Julia Barretto willing to play lesbian role with Liza Soberano

Julia Barretto seems to be willing to experiment with roles as she revealed that she is ready to play a lesbian if partnered with fellow actress Liza Soberano.

After some fans proposed to film outfit Black Sheep that they should create a movie starring the two actresses as a lesbian couple, Barretto expressed that she will oblige if it happens.

One Twitter user @erikabengzon first tweeted a proposal to make a lesbian movie for Soberano, tagging Black Sheep and filmmakers Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone.

“LESBIAN MOVIE FOR @lizasoberano PLEASE HEAR ME OUT @Black_SheepPH @danvillegas @tonetjadaone,” she said on Twitter yesterday, Jan. 22, accompanying her post with a series of photos of Soberano wearing a cap.

Netizen @creselsantillan meanwhile supported the idea, quoting the said tweet with an additional suggestion: “Yes pls!!!! @Black_SheepPH and sana si @BarrettoJulia yung leading lady nya.”

The 22-year-old actress took notice and simply answered: “I’ll dooooo it.”

Fans are unsurprisingly liking the actress’s sentiment and have expressed their support for such a movie to be made.

“I love you J,” @creselsantillan said in reply, sharing an intimate photo collage of the friends Soberano and Barretto.

“OMG bet, something new and as early as now pls take my money for this,” Twitter user @nextchapter_JB meanwhile said.

Barretto is set to appear in director Mikhail Red’s zombie film “Block Z”, which will premiere on Jan. 29. Soberano is currently starring in the lead role with partner Enrique Gil in ABS-CBN’s new television series “Make It With You”, which debuted on Jan. 13. NVG

