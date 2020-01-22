Photos of students raising books during novena mass create buzz online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you have been a devotee of the Señor Santo Niño, you know that there is a great chance that your prayers will be answered.

Hence, it was just fitting to see some students offering their books to the Señor for it to be blessed and hopefully guide them in their studies.

JC Reliente Miller, 21, posted the photo of some students raising their books to be blessed during the 7:00 p.m January 14, 2o2o novena mass.

“I don’t know these students but I remember I used to do this, offer and ask help from the Señor,” says Miller.

He told CDN Digital that he took the photo because he could relate with them too.

“We noticed that the were pharmacy students because when they raised their books we saw the notes,” adds Miller.

The post as of January 22 has now reached 2,500 reactions, 426 comments and 3,791 shares.

A lot of students can relate especially that often than not the novena masses fall on midterms week.

With the right kind of determination to study and the right amount of faith, there’s no exams that we cannot pass.

Pit Senyor, sa estudyante kini! /bmjo