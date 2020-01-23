UC renews ties with Momotarakai to help address job demands in Japan

The University of Cebu (UC) strengthened ties with a Japanese employer to help address the growing job demands in Japan.

UC president Augusto Go signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), renewing its nine-year contract with the Momotarakai Social Welfare Corporation, a licensed health and welfare facility in Okayama, Japan.

With its agreement, UC will offer a Japanese language crash course for nursing, caregiving professionals, including students who wish to learn Nihongo to qualify the demand of medical professionals in Japan.

Currently, the university is offering a six-month Nihongo language course in partnership with Momotarokai.

According to Go, Japan’s increasing aging population and the country’s decreasing birth rate creates a high demand for medical professions such as nurses and caregivers.

Yarunori Naramura, office manager of Momotarokai, salary for caregivers in Japan will reach about P100,000 a month while nurses are paid higher.

The agreement will also provide a better hiring rate for graduates since classes are leveled to Japanese standards.

For those who want to apply for the classes, they may visit the University of Cebu or contact 032 231 8613 to enroll.

Orientation for enrollees will be this January 31. While classes start this February 3, 2020.