Labella visits Taal volcano victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella visited on Thursday, January 23, 2020, towns and cities in Batangas Province that were affected by the Taal volcano eruption to especially determine how the city government can be of assistance to the affected families.

He also met with Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, says a post on the Cebu City Public Information.

Based on his personal assessment, Labella said that the affected families are in need of food, water and hygiene kits, among others.

“What they really need is food so I will recommend to the City Council that we will extend cash as help to them,” he said.

Labella said that the provincial government of Batangas has already account for about 200,000 evacuees who left their homes as a result of the Taal eruption.

The mayor. who was accompanied by Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) Chief Harold Alcontin during his Batangas visit, said the city government will be sending help as soon as possible./dbs