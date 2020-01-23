CCLEX tollway fee can reach up to P300 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu-Cordova Expressway (CCLEX) has released the possible base of tollway fees for the use of the third bridge connecting Cebu City to Cordova town in an 8.5 kilometer stretch of the expressway.

Allan Alfon, the president of CCLEX, said that the base toll fee most likely to be applicable on the first year of operations would start from P80 for Class A vehicles.

Class A vehicles are private cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The tollway fee will increase to P160 for Class B vehicles such as buses or axle trucks.

While Class C vehicles such as articulated trucks or cargo trucks may reach a fee of P300 for the use of the tollway.

Alfon has not gone into details on the process of how the tollway would work since this would be established only when the expressway is near operational.

As of now, CCLEX is focused on reaching the target on August 17, 2021, for the opening of the bridge.

Robert Uthwatt, the COWI-DDCD project manager, said the construction was already at 40 percent, while the entire project completion was at 51 percent.

“The current two towers will finally be connected into a main bridge by July 2020. We can see the progress by then,” he said.

This is not the only project the Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation (MPCT), the company behind CCLEX, is planning to pursue in Cebu.

MPCT President, Rodrigo Franco, said after the completion of the CCLEX, they were planning to expand to nearby Lapu-lapu City hoping to help solve the traffic problem in the area.

Franco said Cebu had been their new prospect because of CCLEX, and they were expecting more projects for the region in the future.