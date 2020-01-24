Labella to reprimand man in Sinulog saliva video, decide on his persona non grata fate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The penitential journey of the infamous man in the Sinulog saliva video is not over.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is fresh from his journey to visit the victims of the Taal volcano eruption, has not yet gotten over his anger of Jayson John Tapales for the mischevious yet potentially harmful act during the Sinulog festival.

Labella said he would want to personally meet Tapales and reprimand him for his acts on a rather sacred and enjoyable festival, which Cebu City spent months preparing for.

“I want to talk to him personally. Kasab-an ko na. (I will scold him),” said the mayor.

Tapales should see the mayor or else he may be banned from entering Cebu City again.

“I will see when we meet if we should make him a persona non grata,” Labella said.

As for the rest of the Sinulog festival, the mayor said there were a lot to improve on — things that he would want to change in the Sinulog 2020.

He said the critics had been feasting on the Sinulog festival, a first for his administration, but he believed the festival went well.

“Let the critics say what they want to say while in the city government, we do what we have to do,” he said.

The Sinulog 2020 was riddled with controversies following the formation of the Sinulog Governing Board and the exclusive contracts undertaken by the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated with a local cable broadcasting network and a food giant. /dbs