CCPO chief wants man in viral saliva video to be declared persona non grata

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief will recommend declaring the man in the viral “spitting saliva” video a persona non grata, or an unwelcome person.

The man, identified as Jayson John Tapales, went viral after he was seen mixing his saliva with face paint and wiping it on the faces of random people celebrating the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the CCPO chief, told reporters on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020, during the Kapihan sa PIA, that Tapales did not only disrespect the rights of random people but also the festival celebrated in honor of the Holy Child Señor Santo Niño.

“It was really uncalled for,” said Soriano.

According to Soriano, the event was a solemn one as it was held in honor of the Señor Santo Niño.

Soriano said what Tapales did was insulting not only to the people of Cebu, but also to the people of Central Visayas.

But Tapales has already apologized to the public during a press conference on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

“Sa tanan taga Cebu, nang hinaot ko mapasaylo ko ninyo,” he said in a press conference in the office of Cebu City councilor Joel Garganera.

(To all who are from Cebu, I hope you will forgive me.)

“Sa mga taga Danao, hinaot ko nga mapasaylo ko ninyu sa akong na buhat nga di maayo. Sorry gyud kaayo sa atong councilor, vice mayor, mayor ug sa katawhan. Nadamay tungod nako,” added Tapales.

(To those from Danao City, I hope you can forgive me for the bad thing I did. I apologize to our councilors, vice mayor and mayor and all the constituents.). /bmjo