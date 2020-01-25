Close to P300k shabu seized from two suspected pushers in Pasil

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to P300,000 worth of illegal drugs was confiscated from two suspected drug pushers after police in Cebu City conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil in Cebu City on Saturday afternoon, January 25.

Arresting officers from the San Nicolas Police Station (Police Station 6) arrested Juniel Tamarra, 29, and Noel Español Jr., 28 during the police operation. Both suspects are residents of Cebu City.

According to Police Major Paul Kenneth Albotra, San Nicolas Police Station chief, Tamarra was considered a high-value target (HVT) — a term used by police to describe a drug personality who could dispose large quantities of illegal drugs.

One large and seven medium packs and 13 plastic sachets believed to be containing shabu, weighing a total of 40.42 grams were confiscated from the suspects.

Albotra said that the confiscated suspected shabu had a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P274, 856.

Tamarra and Español were detained at the San Nicolas Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges against them./dbs