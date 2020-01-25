Dumaguete lad prepares to represent the Philippines in Mr. Universe Tourism this November

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From the city of Gentle People, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, this 21-year-old lad crossed oceans to reach the shores of Cebu to try his luck in joining pageants.

Erik Lennart Visser, Dutch-Filipino, was hailed Ginoong Pilipinas Mr. Universe Tourism on October 28, 2019, in Indonesia and is set to complete for Mr. Universe Tourism this November.

The Dumaguete native is not preparing for the big competition this year is asking everyone for their support as he takes on the international stage.

“ I’d like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support I’ve been receiving throughout my pageant journey, and I would like to ask for their support through my Mr. Universe Tourism journey as I represent the Philippines with pride,” said Visser.

Mr. Universe Tourism will be held in Indonesia this November.

Looking back, Erik could not believe that he would be representing the Philippines in the international stage as he just started joining pageants in 2018.

“I came to Cebu to aviation and to try my luck in pageantry, and found a home in AD Models,” said Visser.

One of the reasons he came to Cebu was to enroll to an aviation course in one of the schools here.

After winning the title Ginoong Pilipinas Mr. Universe Tourism, he will be echoing his advocacy against racism and discrimination.

Aside from being a titleholder, Visser, who is a licensed pilot, has also ably managed his time between his psychology course studies and his preparations for his big competition in Indonesia./dbs