Davao City releases P300K cash aid for Ursula-affected families in Medellin town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Medellin town in northern Cebu that suffered the brunt of Typhoon Ursula in December 2019 received a P300,000 cash aid from the Davao City government.

Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. said he would use the assistance to purchase housing materials for the typhoon-affected families.

On Friday, January 24, 2020, personnel of the Davao City Disaster and Rescue Unit turned over a check containing the assistance to Mondigo.

“We will continue to give aid to the typhoon victims. Hopefully, the amount (P300, 000 assistance) is enough to cover the expenses needed to buy roof materials and plywood for the damaged houses that are yet to be repaired,” he said.

Read: Ursula leaves P300M damage in Cebu

Mondigo said that the housing materials would be in addition to relief goods which they earlier released to the typhoon-affected families in his town.

The Cebu Provincial government has declared a state of calamity in the municipalities of Medellin and Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Santa Fe, and Madridejos in Bantayan Island after Typhoon Ursula hit these areas on Christmas eve and left around P300 million worth of damage.

Reports from Davao-based media outlets said that the Davao City government led by Mayor Sara Duterte has set aside P11.3 million to aid localities in Cebu and in other parts of the country that were badly affected by Typhoon Ursula.

Part of the allocation will also be given to localities in southern Mindanao that were struck by a series of earthquakes in October 2019, and families in southern Luzon that were displaced by the unrest of Taal volcano. / dcb