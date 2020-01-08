Ursula leaves P300M damage in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The damages that Typhoon Ursula left in Cebu has already reached P300 million as of Wednesday, January 8, 2020, according to data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Madridejos town in Bantayan Island reported the highest cost of damage at P148 million, which covers houses, crops, fishing, livestock, public infrastructure, streetlights and water systems.

The municipality of Santa Fe, also in Bantayan Island, pegged their damages at P82 million.

Medellin also reported P51.9 million in damages covering fishing, houses, livestock, crops and infrastructure.

Daanbantayan, for its part, pegged their losses at P17 million, mostly covering crops and its fishing industry.

Bantayan town has not reported the submitted an estimate cost on their damages yet.

Rhee Telen Jr. of the PDRRMO said the figures have still to be validated by their office.

The towns of Bantayan, Sta. Fe and Madridejos in Bantayan Island, Daanbantayan and Medellin have already declared a state of calamity due to the damages brought by the typhoon that hit northern Cebu on December 24, 2019.

Telen said that they are still sending relief goods for the Ursula-hit areas in the extreme northern Cebu, including Bantayan Island.

He said that at least 8,175 relief packs were delivered to Sta. Fe town on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 through the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCG-7). /bmjo