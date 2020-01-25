Advocacy-driven Ludo Golf Tournament raises P6 million for victims of Cotabato earthquake Cebu City, Philippines

The LUDO Golf Tournament managed to raise P6 million for the victims of the earthquake in Cotabato in October 2019.

This was announced during the awarding ceremony of the sporting event last January 18, 2020 at the Cebu Country Club (CCC).

“All of us want to live longer, so we can enjoy and have more; however, beyond enjoyment, there must be a higher purpose. We should live longer and achieve more so we can help those in need around us. The LUDO Golf Tournament is one of the ways we can do this, and in this instance, it goes towards the benefit of the Cotabato earthquake victims,” said tournament founder and organizer Douglas LuYm.

In its 3rd year, the tournament held last January 17-18, 2020 at the CCC course gathered a total of 257 golfers from all over the country and abroad in two days of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The trio of Dr. Jose Flordelis, Ben Dapat, and General Jack Jacaban emerged as the Overall Lowest Net Champion Team with the lowest gross of 47.

Champion for Division A was the team of Evans Tumaliwan, Ramon Durano IV, and Jufil Sato, who garnered a net score of 52.

Winning Division B was the trio of Santiago Antonio Go, Tining Martines, and Mark Anthony Dy with a net score of 48, while the champions for Division C were Antonio Wee Jr., Ven Lacustales, and Dr. Arnold Tan who garnered a total net score of 48.

“We extend our congratulations and gratitude to the winners and participants of this year’s LUDO Golf Tournament. The spirit of sportsmanship was made even more meaningful with the Php 6 million we raised for the benefit of the province of Cotabato,” said Douglas LuYm.

LuYm remains committed to continuing the legacy of organizing sporting events for a cause in honor of his grandfather, Cayetano LuDo.

The tournament also supported local entrepreneurs in Cebu by sourcing handloom towels from Cebu Technological University made of hablon from Argao and backpacks from a small scale business in Lapu-Lapu City as giveaways.

In 2019, the tournament also raised P5 million for the families affected in the landslide in Naga City.