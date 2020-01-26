Opao police nab 2 drug pushers in separate buy-bust operations in Brgy Paknaan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two drug dealers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations past 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Arrested were Aldrin Sumosot, 45, and Rosmer Albano, 33, who are both residing at Zone Okra in Barangay Paknaan.

Elements of the Opao Police Station led by Police Major Villacampa first arrested Sumosot, who possessed five grams of suspected shabu.

During their interrogation, Sumosot provided information which led police to arrest Albano in a follow-up operation.

Villacampa, station commander of the Opao Police Station, said they used Sumosot’s cellular phone to transact with Albano.

They also sent Sumosot and a police poseur buyer to buy shabu from Albano which led to the latter’s arrest.

Police recovered the P200 marked money which their poseur buyer used to purchase a sachet of shabu from Albano. During the body frisk, they also covered 10 grams of shabu amounting to P102, 000 from the suspect’s possession.

Villacampa said they focused their Jan. 25 operation against drug peddlers in Baragay Paknaan following information on the proliferation of illegal drugs in the area because of the barangays upcoming fiesta celebration.

He suspects that the supply of shabu which they confiscated from the two suspects came from Cebu City and was repacked for distribution in the barangay.

Sumosot and Albano are now detained at the Opao Police Station while police prepare complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Drugs Acts of 2002 that will be filed against them. / dcb