BREAKING: Taal Volcano’s status lowered to Alert Level 3

By: Krissy Aguilar - INQUIRER.net - Inquirer.net | January 26,2020 - 09:04 AM

Aerial shot of Taal Volcano. Phivolcs and the NDDRMC, with Armed Forces of the Philippines and some reporters, flew on a Huey 2 helicopter for its first successful aerial inspection of the damage brought about by the Jan. 12 eruption of Taal Volcano. (Photo by CLIFFORD NUÑEZ)

 

MANILA, Philippines — The alert on Taal Volcano has been downgraded to Alert Level 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

“This serves as a notice for the lowering of Taal Volcano’s status from Alert Level 4 or hazardous eruption imminent to Alert Level 3, decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption,” Phivolcs announced in a press briefing held in Batangas.

