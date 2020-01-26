BREAKING: Taal Volcano’s status lowered to Alert Level 3

MANILA, Philippines — The alert on Taal Volcano has been downgraded to Alert Level 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

“This serves as a notice for the lowering of Taal Volcano’s status from Alert Level 4 or hazardous eruption imminent to Alert Level 3, decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption,” Phivolcs announced in a press briefing held in Batangas.