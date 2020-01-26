Hong Kong Disneyland temporarily closed following virus outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland announced Sunday that it will temporarily be closed following precautions against the spread of coronavirus across China.

In a statement, the popular theme park said the move was to protect the health of their guests and workers.

“As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members,” it said.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will remain open, it added.

Hong Kong Disneyland assured it is working closely with health authorities and “will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable.”

“In the interim, we will be providing refunds to guests who have booked tickets to the park or rooms at our resort hotels,” it said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier declared a state of emergency, announcing the suspension of classes.

The death toll from the new virus in China has risen to 56 with almost 2,000 already infected.